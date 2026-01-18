Mikel Arteta explains Bukayo Saka decision in Arsenal injury update
Saka started on the bench as the Premier League leaders were held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest
Mikel Arteta revealed Bukayo Saka was dealing with a pre-match “niggle” as he explained why the winger missed out on the starting line-up for Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Saka, who began Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea, came off the bench on 57 minutes and had one big chance as the Premier League leaders missed the chance to take further advantage of Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United.
Explaining the changes he made, Arteta said: “Bukayo had a lot of minutes and as well, he had a niggle before the game.
“So we need to manage our players, and we have some fantastic players that can provide different things. We did try from the beginning. We tried after half time as well in the next taking more risk and bringing even more players in those attacking options.
“We tried in every way [to win the game] and it wasn't enough, unfortunately.”
Arteta also felt his side were denied a "very clear" penalty at the City Ground when the ball appeared hit the arm of Forest defender Ola Aina.
"It hits the shoulder and then he takes the ball with the hand," he said. "The explanation is not right, but then the rest, it's OK.
"The order is OK, but the timing and the intention is very clear. If not, I wouldn't be sitting here saying, in my opinion, it's a very clear penalty."
