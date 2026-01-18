Mikel Arteta explains Bukayo Saka decision in Arsenal injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta revealed Bukayo Saka was dealing with a pre-match “niggle” as he explained why the winger missed out on the starting line-up for Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Saka, who began Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea, came off the bench on 57 minutes and had one big chance as the Premier League leaders missed the chance to take further advantage of Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United.

Explaining the changes he made, Arteta said: “Bukayo had a lot of minutes and as well, he had a niggle before the game.

Mikel Arteta talks to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

“So we need to manage our players, and we have some fantastic players that can provide different things. We did try from the beginning. We tried after half time as well in the next taking more risk and bringing even more players in those attacking options.

“We tried in every way [to win the game] and it wasn't enough, unfortunately.”

Arteta also felt his side were denied a "very clear" penalty at the City Ground when the ball appeared hit the arm of Forest defender Ola Aina.

"It hits the shoulder and then he takes the ball with the hand," he said. "The explanation is not right, but then the rest, it's OK.

"The order is OK, but the timing and the intention is very clear. If not, I wouldn't be sitting here saying, in my opinion, it's a very clear penalty."