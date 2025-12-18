Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The 2026 rule changes set to give F1 its biggest shake-up in a decade

Lando Norris won his first world title this year
Lando Norris won his first world title this year (Getty Images)
  • The 2026 F1 season, commencing in March, will introduce the most significant rule changes in over a decade, aiming to rebalance the sport's competitive landscape.
  • Major power unit revisions include the removal of the MGU-H, a near 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power, and the mandatory use of sustainable fuels.
  • Aerodynamic changes will see the Drag Reduction System (DRS) replaced by active aerodynamics, featuring dynamically adjustable front and rear wings that operate in 'X' (straight) and 'Z' (corner) modes.
  • Drivers will benefit from new mechanisms such as an “overtake mode” for temporary power boosts when close to a rival, and a “boost mode” button for on-demand maximum power deployment.
  • The cars will be redesigned to be 30kg lighter, 20cm shorter, and 10cm narrower, with reduced downforce and narrower tyres, all intended to improve agility and facilitate closer racing.
