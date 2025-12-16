F1 to return to happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton in 2027

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One will return to the Portuguese city of Portimao for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix – held at Zandvoort – on the schedule for the two-year agreement.

The Algarve International Circuit previously staged races in 2020 and 2021, stepping in amid disruption to the calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali expressed his delight at the circuit’s return, stating: "I’m delighted to see Portimao return to the Formula One calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase.

“The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats."

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton secured victory at Portimao in 2020, en route to claiming the last of his seven world titles.

open image in gallery Stefano Domenicali confirmed F1 will return to Portugal in 2027 ( Getty )

He topped the podium again the following year, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record of all-time wins before ultimately losing his crown to Max Verstappen.

Hamilton has endured a difficult period in his driving career since 2021, with his 2025 season at Ferrari not going according to plan.

Having opted to make the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, Hamilton failed to register a single podium finish in 2025 and was regularly outperformed by his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

The 40-year-old Brit finished down in sixth place in the F1 standings, 86 points behind Leclerc, who made the podium on seven occasions.

Hamilton was not involved in the title race that went down to the final weekend, with Lando Norris eventually claiming his first championship after finishing two points ahead of Verstappen.

The Portuguese Grand Prix, which first took place in Porto in 1958, was subsequently staged at Estoril from 1984 to 1996.

It was cancelled for the following two years after renovation works at the circuit were not completed and remained absent from the calendar until its revival in 2020.