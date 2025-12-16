Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

F1 to return to happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton in 2027

Lewis Hamilton won the last two races in Portugal back in 2020 and 2021

Edward Elliot
Tuesday 16 December 2025 09:34 GMT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton won in Portugal in 2020 and 2021 while he was driving for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton won in Portugal in 2020 and 2021 while he was driving for Mercedes (Getty)

Formula One will return to the Portuguese city of Portimao for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix – held at Zandvoort – on the schedule for the two-year agreement.

The Algarve International Circuit previously staged races in 2020 and 2021, stepping in amid disruption to the calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali expressed his delight at the circuit’s return, stating: "I’m delighted to see Portimao return to the Formula One calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase.

“The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats."

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton secured victory at Portimao in 2020, en route to claiming the last of his seven world titles.

Stefano Domenicali confirmed F1 will return to Portugal in 2027
Stefano Domenicali confirmed F1 will return to Portugal in 2027 (Getty)

He topped the podium again the following year, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record of all-time wins before ultimately losing his crown to Max Verstappen.

Hamilton has endured a difficult period in his driving career since 2021, with his 2025 season at Ferrari not going according to plan.

Having opted to make the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, Hamilton failed to register a single podium finish in 2025 and was regularly outperformed by his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

The 40-year-old Brit finished down in sixth place in the F1 standings, 86 points behind Leclerc, who made the podium on seven occasions.

Hamilton was not involved in the title race that went down to the final weekend, with Lando Norris eventually claiming his first championship after finishing two points ahead of Verstappen.

The Portuguese Grand Prix, which first took place in Porto in 1958, was subsequently staged at Estoril from 1984 to 1996.

It was cancelled for the following two years after renovation works at the circuit were not completed and remained absent from the calendar until its revival in 2020.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in