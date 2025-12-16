F1 makes major venue announcement – and it’s finally good news for Lewis Hamilton
- Formula One will return to the Portuguese city of Portimao for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix on the calendar.
- The Algarve International Circuit previously hosted races in 2020 and 2021, stepping in due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
- F1 president Stefano Domenicali expressed his delight at Portimao's return, praising the circuit for its on-track excitement.
- It is good news for Lewis Hamilton at last after he secured victories in the last two races at Portimao in 2020 and 2021.
- Hamilton endured a difficult debut season at Ferrari in 2025, failing to register a single podium finish.