F1 team explains decision to skip 2026 pre-season test

Carlos Sainz (right) and Alex Albon will now have limited pre-season testing time
Carlos Sainz (right) and Alex Albon will now have limited pre-season testing time (Getty Images)
  • Williams F1 team has withdrawn from next week's private pre-season test in Barcelona.
  • The decision stems from “delays” in the development programme for their 2026 car, the FW48.
  • Reports had previously suggested that the 2026 car failed the FIA's mandatory crash tests.
  • This leaves drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon with only six days of testing in Bahrain before the season opener in Australia.
  • Williams announced they would instead conduct a series of virtual tests next week, with the official launch of their 2026 car scheduled for 3 February.
