Ferrari unveil 2026 F1 car as Lewis Hamilton embraces ‘fascinating challenge’
- Ferrari unveiled their new car ahead of the 2026 season on Friday.
- Speaking about the new car design, Lewis Hamilton stated it would be a “fascinating challenge” for him to return to his best form this year.
- Hamilton endured a difficult first season at Ferrari in 2025 as he failed to finish on the podium in any races.
- However, he hailed a “new era” for the sport on Friday after significant regulation changes were made for the 2026 season.
- Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur insisted his “team is more aligned and united than ever”.