Liveupdated

Ferrari F1 launch live: Lewis Hamilton set to feature as 2026 car livery revealed

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are set to be present as the Scuderia unveil the livery for their new car

Kieran Jackson Formula 1 Correspondent
Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari debut campaign: 'The worst season ever'

Ferrari are the latest team to unveil their 2026 F1 car livery at their launch event on Friday, just six weeks out from the start of the new season in Australia.

Red Bull started the launch season last week with an extravagant event in partnership with new engine partner Ford in Detroit, revealing the liveries for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls with Max Verstappen on hand.

This week, Haas, Audi and Mercedes all published digital renders of their 2026 challengers with Ferrari and Alpine to follow on Friday. McLaren launch their event on 9 February, as do Aston Martin, while Cadillac will unveil their new livery in an advert during the Super Bowl.

Anticipation is high at the Scuderia and for drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, after a disappointing 2025 campaign when they failed to win a grand prix.

Follow live coverage of Ferrari’s launch with The Independent.

Where did Ferrari finish last season?

Ferrari were a distant fourth in the constructors’ championship last year, 53 points off Red Bull in third and 435 points behind champions McLaren.

Charles Leclerc came home fifth in the drivers’ standings, 77 points off George Russell in fourth, while Lewis Hamilton was 86 points behind his teammate.

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson23 January 2026 09:47

What are the key pre-season dates?

All 11 teams will take part in a private pre-season test next week (26-30 January) in Barcelona. Teams will be allowed to run for three of the five days, with lap times released at the end of each day.

There will then be two official pre-season tests in Bahrain on 11-13 February and 18-20 February.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Bradley Collyer/PA)
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson23 January 2026 09:40

What time is Ferrari’s 2026 F1 car launch?

The launch event in Fiorano, next to Ferrari’s HQ in Maranello, is on Friday 23 January and is scheduled to start at 10:30am (GMT).

Hamilton and Leclerc will both be present for the event, before a shakedown filming day at the nearby Fiorano track.

Kieran Jackson23 January 2026 09:38

Ferrari F1 launch

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in their 2026 F1 race kits
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in their 2026 F1 race kits (Scuderia Ferrari)
Kieran Jackson23 January 2026 09:36

