British racer ‘honoured’ after signing multi-year deal with Ferrari
The 26-year-old won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans event last year alongside ex-F1 driver Robert Kubica
British driver Phil Hanson has signed a multi-year deal to represent Ferrari as a factory driver.
The 26-year-old won the most prestigious event in endurance racing, the 24 Hours of Le Mans event, last year as part of the privateer AF Corse team alongside ex-F1 driver Robert Kubica and Chinese driver Yifiei Ye.
The trio finished second in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), behind the Ferrari team, and now Hanson will take on extra responsibilities representing the famous prancing horse brand in endurance competitions worldwide.
“I am immensely proud to join Ferrari as an official factory driver and to continue my journey in the FIA WEC,” he said.
“I have admired Ferrari since I was a kid, but it wasn't until working alongside Ferrari in 2025 that I came to appreciate the team’s relentless pursuit of winning.
“I am honoured to be able to continue to build on the success achieved last season, but above all to become part of the Prancing Horse family.”
Hanson has won numerous titles in sports car racing, including the European Le Mans Series LMP2 and the Asian Le Mans Series LMP2.
Antonello Coletta, Ferrari’s global head of endurance, added: “After a successful season with the AF Corse team, during which he not only won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the number 83 499P but also showed consistency and excellent performance throughout the championship, finishing second in the Drivers’ World Championship standings with his teammates, Phil has earned Ferrari’s full confidence.
“We are therefore delighted to welcome him into our family as part of the group of official drivers, convinced that the journey we are about to undertake will continue to be successful, just like the 2025 season.”
The 2026 WEC season gets underway with the Qatar 1812km on 28 March.
