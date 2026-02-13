Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

FA Cup match postponed due to ‘unplayable’ pitch

An FA Cup game has been postponed
An FA Cup game has been postponed (Reuters)
  • The fourth round FA Cup match between Port Vale and Bristol City has been postponed.
  • The game was due to be played at 3pm on Saturday but was called off on Friday afternoon.
  • Bristol City confirmed on X that the match would no longer be going ahead after a pitch inspection deemed conditions “unplayable”.
  • A new date for the fixture has already been confirmed following Friday’s postponement.
  • The match will now be played at Vale Park on Tuesday 3 March at 7:45pm GMT.

