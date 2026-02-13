When is FA Cup fifth-round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FA Cup returns to our screens this weekend with as big hitters and underdogs look to prolong their cup campaigns and progress to the competition’s fifth round.

All eyes will be on Moss Rose for National League North side Macclesfield’s second visit from the Premier League, having dumped out defending champions Crystal Palace in the last round in arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history.

Brentford will be hoping to spoil the party on Monday night but before then, we’ll have 15 more fourth-round ties to sink our teeth into, including all-Premier League clashes between Brighton and Liverpool as well as Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Manchester City will also play host to neighbours Salford City after hitting 10 past Exeter City, while Wigan travel to Arsenal, whose hopes of a quadruple are still alive.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The fourth round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, likely ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.

The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 7 March, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the fifth-round draw have not been confirmed but will be announced in due course.

FA Cup fourth-round fixtures

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Stoke City v Fulham

Oxford United v Sunderland

Southampton v Leicester City

Wrexham v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic

Hull City v Chelsea

Burton Albion v West Ham United

Burnley v Mansfield Town

Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

Port Vale v Bristol City

Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Salford City

Macclesfield v Brentford

Birmingham City v Leeds United