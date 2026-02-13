When is FA Cup fifth-round draw? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know as Premier League, EFL and potentially non-league Macclesfield discover their next match
The FA Cup returns to our screens this weekend with as big hitters and underdogs look to prolong their cup campaigns and progress to the competition’s fifth round.
All eyes will be on Moss Rose for National League North side Macclesfield’s second visit from the Premier League, having dumped out defending champions Crystal Palace in the last round in arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history.
Brentford will be hoping to spoil the party on Monday night but before then, we’ll have 15 more fourth-round ties to sink our teeth into, including all-Premier League clashes between Brighton and Liverpool as well as Aston Villa and Newcastle.
Manchester City will also play host to neighbours Salford City after hitting 10 past Exeter City, while Wigan travel to Arsenal, whose hopes of a quadruple are still alive.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fourth-round draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?
The fourth round draw will take place on Monday 16 February, likely ahead of Macclesfield’s tie against Brentford which kicks off at 7:30pm GMT.
The draw will take place in the broadcast before kick-off, which starts at 6:30pm, with the draw set to start at around 6:35pm GMT.
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?
The fifth round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 7 March, with games likely to run from Friday to Monday, depending on TV picks.
FA Cup matchdays in full
Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.
Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026
Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
FA Cup draw ball numbers
The ball numbers for the fifth-round draw have not been confirmed but will be announced in due course.
FA Cup fourth-round fixtures
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Stoke City v Fulham
Oxford United v Sunderland
Southampton v Leicester City
Wrexham v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Wigan Athletic
Hull City v Chelsea
Burton Albion v West Ham United
Burnley v Mansfield Town
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
Port Vale v Bristol City
Grimsby Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Salford City
Macclesfield v Brentford
Birmingham City v Leeds United
