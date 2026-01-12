Non-league Macclesfield to face Brentford after FA Cup heroics as Arsenal welcome Wigan Athletic
Manchester City will take on either Swindon or Salford while Aston Villa host Newcastle
Non-league club Macclesfield will face another Premier League side at the Moss Rose Stadium when they welcome Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round. John Rooney’s side provided the biggest shock of the competition and, statistically, the heaviest upset in FA Cup history when they defeated top-flight side and holders Crystal Palace at the weekend. Macclesfield won 2-1 after goals from captain Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Rickett on a historic day for the Silkmen who will hope to replicate that result when they take on the Bees in February.
As usual, the draw set up some thrilling fixtures including an all Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle at Villa Park and another possible top-flight affair between Liverpool and Brigton. Arne Slot’s men have yet to progress to the next round but take on League One’s Barnsley at Anfield tonight. Brighton meanwhile will face another trip to the North West having also dumped out Manchester United on Sunday.
For the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, they face 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic in a home tie with Mikel Arteta still setting his sights on winning as many trophies as possible this year. The Gunners are challenging in all four competitions while Wigan, who have already beaten opposition in a higher league with their 1-0 win over Preston North End, will hope to roll back the years and create another upset.
Manchester City will welcome the winner of Salford versus Swindon with their postponed clash still to be played while Burton Albion and Mansfield Town battle against West Ham and Burnley respectively.
New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior journeys back to former side Hull City and hopes to impress after guiding the Blues to a 5-1 hammering of Charlton at the weekend. Having replaced Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, Rosenior has the opportunity to take Chelsea to two cup finals in his first few months in charge with the Blues also preparing for the Carabao Cup semi-finals this week.
Another interesting story of note is Wrexham’s continuing Hollywood fairytale. The Welsh side have won back-to-back-to-back promotions since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the club and, having swept aside Nottingham Forest on penalties in the third round, now face another tricky test against Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.
Here is the FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
- Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton
- Stoke City vs Fulham
- Oxford United vs Sunderland
- Southampton vs Leicester
- Wrexham vs Ipswich
- Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
- Hull City vs Chelsea
- Burton Albion vs West Ham
- Burnley vs Mansfield Town
- Norwich City vs West Brom
- Port Vale vs Bristol City
- Grimsby Town vs Wolves
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle
- Man City vs Salford or Swindon
- Macclesfield vs Brentford
- Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Fixtures for the fourth round will take place on the weekend of February 14th 2026.
