Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fabio Paratici shares message to Spurs fans after serving ban

Video Player Placeholder
Frank delighted with Tottenham spirit as Kudos earns three points at Leeds
  • Fabio Paratici is set to return to Tottenham as sporting director, with Johan Lange also taking on the same role within a new operations structure.
  • Paratici had resigned from his managing director position in April 2023 after a worldwide ban from football-related activity, stemming from an investigation into alleged false accounting at Juventus.
  • He has been working as a consultant for Spurs since summer 2023 and will now resume a full-time position, while Lange steps up from his technical director post.
  • The structural changes are designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration, and long-term decision-making across all areas of the men's and boys' game.
  • In a statement, Paratici said "I am convinced that, working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in