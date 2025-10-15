Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Sporting director Fabio Paratici returns to Tottenham after serving ban

Paratici will work alongside Johan Lange in a revamped structure at Spurs

Jim van Wijk
Wednesday 15 October 2025 11:47 BST
Comments
Fabio Paratici has returned to Tottenham as a co-sporting director
Fabio Paratici has returned to Tottenham as a co-sporting director (PA Archive)

Tottenham have confirmed Fabio Paratici will return to the club as sporting director, with Johan Lange also taking on the same role within a new operations structure.

Italian Paratici had resigned from his position as managing director in April 2023 after a 30-month ban from football-related activity was extended worldwide following an investigation into allegations of false accounting at former club Juventus.

Paratici had worked as a consultant for Spurs since summer 2023, but will now resume a full-time position, while Lange steps up from his post as technical director.

Tottenham said recruitment for a new director of football operations would start soon, with the structural changes "designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration and long-term decision-making across all areas of the men's and boys' game".

A club statement added: "Johan and Fabio's combined expertise will ensure that every decision, from player pathways and performance development to scouting and recruitment, is aligned and supports one overarching goal - to build a winning, world-class men's team that endures.

"This partnership reflects a progressive approach to modern football operations - uniting two proven leaders with complementary experience, and a commitment to collaboration and innovation."

Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: "This is an important evolution in how we operate.

"The remit of a sporting director today is vast, and by uniting two exceptional leaders in Johan and Fabio, we are setting the foundations for sustained success."

Paratici is delighted to be back in a permanent role at the north London club.

"I have been working with Johan, Vinai and (head coach) Thomas (Frank) as a consultant for a number of months and I now look forward to returning to London and joining the team full-time," the 53-year-old said.

"I am convinced that, working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters."

PA

