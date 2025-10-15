Sporting director Fabio Paratici returns to Tottenham after serving ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham have confirmed Fabio Paratici will return to the club as sporting director, with Johan Lange also taking on the same role within a new operations structure.

Italian Paratici had resigned from his position as managing director in April 2023 after a 30-month ban from football-related activity was extended worldwide following an investigation into allegations of false accounting at former club Juventus.

Paratici had worked as a consultant for Spurs since summer 2023, but will now resume a full-time position, while Lange steps up from his post as technical director.

Tottenham said recruitment for a new director of football operations would start soon, with the structural changes "designed to strengthen leadership, collaboration and long-term decision-making across all areas of the men's and boys' game".

A club statement added: "Johan and Fabio's combined expertise will ensure that every decision, from player pathways and performance development to scouting and recruitment, is aligned and supports one overarching goal - to build a winning, world-class men's team that endures.

"This partnership reflects a progressive approach to modern football operations - uniting two proven leaders with complementary experience, and a commitment to collaboration and innovation."

Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said: "This is an important evolution in how we operate.

"The remit of a sporting director today is vast, and by uniting two exceptional leaders in Johan and Fabio, we are setting the foundations for sustained success."

Paratici is delighted to be back in a permanent role at the north London club.

"I have been working with Johan, Vinai and (head coach) Thomas (Frank) as a consultant for a number of months and I now look forward to returning to London and joining the team full-time," the 53-year-old said.

"I am convinced that, working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters."

