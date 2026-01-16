Facundo Buonanotte seals loan move to Leeds from Chelsea
- Chelsea’s Facundo Buonanotte has joined Leeds United on loan until the end of the season.
- Buonanotte arrived at Chelsea from Brighton in the summer but has only made eight appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season.
- He did not feature in Chelsea’s 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday.
- The loan deal went through on Thursday evening after Buonanotte completed his Leeds medical.
- The Argentine told Leeds’ official website “I want to show my quality” after a difficult first half of the season at Stamford Bridge.