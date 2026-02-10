Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fernando Alonso considers F1 future ahead of new season with Aston Martin

Max Verstappen looks ahead to 2026 F1 season at Red Bull launch with Ford
  • Fernando Alonso, who will turn 45 during the season, is considering his Formula 1 future as he enters his 25th year in the sport with Aston Martin.
  • Alonso has not yet decided if 2026 will be his final season, stating he plans to enjoy every moment and will make a decision race by race.
  • Aston Martin is expected to be more competitive under the new 2026 regulations, with Adrian Newey joining as team principal and Honda becoming their new power unit supplier.
  • The team unveiled their new AMR26 car, featuring a distinctive design for its nose, side pods, and engine cover, while retaining the classic 'racing green' livery.
  • Adrian Newey acknowledged that Aston Martin might start the 2026 season at a disadvantage due to their new wind tunnel becoming operational later than their rivals.
