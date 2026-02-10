Fernando Alonso considers F1 future ahead of new season with Aston Martin
- Fernando Alonso, who will turn 45 during the season, is considering his Formula 1 future as he enters his 25th year in the sport with Aston Martin.
- Alonso has not yet decided if 2026 will be his final season, stating he plans to enjoy every moment and will make a decision race by race.
- Aston Martin is expected to be more competitive under the new 2026 regulations, with Adrian Newey joining as team principal and Honda becoming their new power unit supplier.
- The team unveiled their new AMR26 car, featuring a distinctive design for its nose, side pods, and engine cover, while retaining the classic 'racing green' livery.
- Adrian Newey acknowledged that Aston Martin might start the 2026 season at a disadvantage due to their new wind tunnel becoming operational later than their rivals.
