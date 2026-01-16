Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ferrari make big announcement after disastrous 2025 season for Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer for the 2026 season
Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer for the 2026 season (Getty)
  • Ferrari has announced that Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer for the upcoming season, with Riccardo Adami removed from the role.
  • Adami has transitioned to a new position within the Ferrari Driver Academy and the team’s TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme.
  • Hamilton reportedly struggled to establish a positive working relationship with Adami during his difficult first season with Ferrari, which saw him fail to secure a podium finish.
  • Miscommunication between the pair was frequently observed over team radio during races, notably from the first race in Australia.
  • Ferrari stated that a new race engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in