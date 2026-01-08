Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton sent an impassioned message to his fans on his 41st birthday as he eyes improvement with Ferrari this year.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton endured a wretched debut campaign with the Scuderia, failing to even finish on the podium for the first time in his 19-year career. By his own account, Hamilton described it as a “very draining” year.

The Briton insisted he would unplug during the off-season before the 2026 campaign starts in Australia on 8 March. Having enjoyed a winter break mainly based in the United States, Hamilton posted on Instagram to his 42 million followers on Wednesday, as he turned 41.

“Another return, I’m incredibly grateful for this break,” he said. “Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace. Time with family and friends, replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year.

“In a world that moves so fast where we’re constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting and has been the most amazing feeling.”

Hamilton then made a reference to the Chinese New Year as he stated we’re entering “the Year of the Horse”, one of the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac signs.

“I’m conscious that we’re entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake,” he said, before adding: “The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth.

“Let go of things that don’t serve you. This can take time, there will be things you can’t get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step. Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you’re staying focused on living life to the fullest.

Hamilton then thanked his supporters for sticking by him amid a tough 2025 which, as well as poor performances on-track, saw the passing of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe.

Lewis Hamilton has thanked his fans on his 41st birthday ( Getty )

“Be you and never forget who you are,” he added. “I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I’ll never forget again! Your support means the world to me, and I’m here for you too.

“You are never alone. Let’s take it one day at a time, one step at a time.”

Hamilton will appear at Ferrari’s 2026 F1 car livery launch event in Maranello on Friday 23 January, before a shakedown session around the team’s Fiorano circuit.

A private test for all 11 teams then takes place in Barcelona from 26-30 January, before two official tests in Bahrain (11-13 February and 18-20 February).

The season starts at Albert Park in Melbourne on 8 March. Hamilton is still chasing a record-breaking eighth F1 world championship.