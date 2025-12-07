When does 2026 F1 season start?
The new season rolls around quickly, with the Australian Grand Prix hosting the season-opener in March
With a thrilling 2025 Formula 1 season concluding in Abu Dhabi, attention now turns to next season and a rule change which could shake-up the pecking order.
New engine and chassis regulations in 2026 mean the teams – including F1’s new outfit, Cadillac – will undergo three different pre-season tests, one in Barcelona and two in Bahrain.
Then, the season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the sport’s traditional curtain-raiser.
The 2026 campaign will again be a 24-race season, with a street race in Madrid in September the only new event on the schedule.
The full 2026 F1 calendar is below:
2026 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL
Pre-season test 1 (Barcelona, private) – 26-30 January
Pre-season test 2 (Bahrain) – 11-13 February
Pre-season test 3 (Bahrain) – 18-20 February
Australia – 6-8 March
China – 13-15 March (sprint weekend)
Japan – 27-29 March
Bahrain – 10-12 April
Saudi Arabia – 17-19 April
Miami – 1-3 May (sprint weekend)
Canada – 22-24 May (sprint weekend)
Monaco – 5-7 June
Spain (Barcelona) – 12-14 June
Austria – 26-28 June
Great Britain – 3-5 July (sprint weekend)
Belgium – 17-19 July
Hungary – 24-26 July
Netherlands – 21-23 August (sprint weekend)
Italy – 4-6 September
Spain (Madrid) – 11-13 September
Azerbaijan – 25-27 September
Singapore – 9-11 October (sprint weekend)
United States (Austin) – 23-25 October
Mexico – 30 October–1 November
Brazil – 6-8 November
Las Vegas – 19-21 November
Qatar – 27-29 November
Abu Dhabi – 4-6 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments