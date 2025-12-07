Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

When does 2026 F1 season start?

The new season rolls around quickly, with the Australian Grand Prix hosting the season-opener in March

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 07 December 2025 14:20 GMT
Comments
With a thrilling 2025 Formula 1 season concluding in Abu Dhabi, attention now turns to next season and a rule change which could shake-up the pecking order.

New engine and chassis regulations in 2026 mean the teams – including F1’s new outfit, Cadillac – will undergo three different pre-season tests, one in Barcelona and two in Bahrain.

Then, the season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the sport’s traditional curtain-raiser.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a stronger 2026 season with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a stronger 2026 season with Ferrari (Getty Images)

The 2026 campaign will again be a 24-race season, with a street race in Madrid in September the only new event on the schedule.

The full 2026 F1 calendar is below:

2026 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL

Pre-season test 1 (Barcelona, private) – 26-30 January

Pre-season test 2 (Bahrain) – 11-13 February

Pre-season test 3 (Bahrain) – 18-20 February

Australia – 6-8 March

China – 13-15 March (sprint weekend)

Japan – 27-29 March

Bahrain – 10-12 April

Saudi Arabia – 17-19 April

Miami – 1-3 May (sprint weekend)

Canada – 22-24 May (sprint weekend)

Monaco – 5-7 June

Spain (Barcelona) – 12-14 June

Austria – 26-28 June

Great Britain – 3-5 July (sprint weekend)

Belgium – 17-19 July

Hungary – 24-26 July

Netherlands – 21-23 August (sprint weekend)

Italy – 4-6 September

Spain (Madrid) – 11-13 September

Azerbaijan – 25-27 September

Singapore – 9-11 October (sprint weekend)

United States (Austin) – 23-25 October

Mexico – 30 October–1 November

Brazil – 6-8 November

Las Vegas – 19-21 November

Qatar – 27-29 November

Abu Dhabi – 4-6 December

