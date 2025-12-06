Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘anger and rage’ after desperate Ferrari F1 campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton said he was full of “anger and rage” after another desperate qualifying performance for the seven-time world champion.

The 40-year-old, who has endured a torrid debut season for Ferrari, was knocked out in Q1 for the third consecutive race and will start Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 16th place.

Hamilton, who is now set for his first season without a podium, has now been out-qualified by teammate Charles Leclerc (who qualified fifth in Abu Dhabi) on 19 out of 24 occasions.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton has endured a nightmare first season for Ferrari ( Getty Images )

“I don’t have the words to describe the feeling that I have inside,” Hamilton said in the media pen.

“An unbearable amount of anger and rage. There is not really much I can say about it.”

Hamilton’s latest setback in qualifying came after he crashed out of final practice and suffered significant damage to the front of his Ferrari.

Hamilton’s mechanics won the short race against time to repair his car but the 40-year-old might have been better off staying in his garage.

He began Q1 with a lap he said “felt good” but ended it apologising to his team when Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto progressed to Q2 and sent Hamilton for an early bath.

“Every time, mate, I am so sorry,” said Hamilton on the radio.

open image in gallery Hamilton had earlier crashed in practice ( Getty Images )

Asked if he had an action plan in place to improve his dire run, Hamilton said: “Not at the moment, no. I don’t have any plans for anything.”

And when pressed on whether he will be able to reset from the worst season of his career, he added: “Time will tell. It is the shortest break.”

Hamilton is now facing the prospect of losing sixth place in the world championship with his replacement at Mercedes, teenager Kimi Antonelli, just two points behind him.

Max Verstappen took pole position for the season-finale, with Lando Norris in second and Oscar Piastri third. A podium on Sunday will be enough for Norris to secure his maiden championship.

Additional reporting by PA