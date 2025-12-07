F1 Abu Dhabi GP live: Race start time before tantalising title decider with Verstappen on pole ahead of Norris
Follow live F1 updates from the Yas Marina Circuit as the 2025 world championship goes down to the wire
Max Verstappen starts the highly anticipated F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on pole position but his title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are right up there with the irrepressible Dutchman on Sunday’s grid.
Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points, set two laps in Q3 worthy of top spot on the leaderboard on Saturday, with the McLaren of Norris trailing by 0.201 seconds and having to settle for second.
Piastri will start in third, setting up an intriguing grid for the 58-lap race around the Yas Marina Circuit. George Russell will start fourth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc in fifth.
Norris only needs a podium to claim his first title but if he drops to fourth or lower, a victory for Verstappen would seal his fifth consecutive championship and complete the most remarkable of comebacks from a 104-point deficit in the summer. Piastri needs to win and hope teammate Norris finishes sixth or lower.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent
Lando Norris told to be ‘prudent’ by McLaren boss ahead of F1 title showdown
“From Lando’s point of view, considering the inside at turn one in Abu Dhabi, I think he should just be relatively prudent,” McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said, in his written media session on Saturday night.
“It is not one of those where from the inside you necessarily get the better exit, the car on the outside can be close. So I think there will be some prudency, which is what I would recommend.
“Lando is in a very strong position. I think that's the approach, also in terms of the options that Max has available to try.
“Honestly, I'm not too worried. We will see, you know, some interesting racing, but I'm sure all this will happen within the boundaries of sportsmanship and fairness.”
I will try and win, says Norris
Norris will be assured of his first world title if he finishes third regardless of where Verstappen ends Sunday's decisive 58-lap in the desert.
Verstappen, 12 points behind in the standings, holds the advantage of pole heading into the decider and team-mate Piastri, 16 points adrift, alongside him in third.
Asked if he will be happy to settle for third place on Sunday, Norris said: "The time will come on that, but for now I am disappointed not to be on pole. I will try and win tomorrow and that is the goal.
"It is tough. Max did a good job so congrats to him. I thought my lap was pretty good. I am disappointed not to be on pole but we were not fast enough today so we have to go again tomorrow."
Top-10 driver standings heading into the race:
Norris’s lead to Verstappen is 12 points.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
Lewis Hamilton says he's full of 'anger and rage' after another poor qualifying
Lewis Hamilton said he was full of “anger and rage” after another desperate qualifying performance for the seven-time world champion.
The 40-year-old, who has endured a torrid debut season for Ferrari, was knocked out in Q1 for the third consecutive race and will start Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 16th place.
Hamilton, who is now set for his first season without a podium, has been out-qualified by teammate Charles Leclerc (who qualified fifth in Abu Dhabi) on 19 out of 24 occasions.
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘anger and rage’ after desperate Ferrari F1 campaign
Starting grid for today's race:
1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
2. Lando Norris - McLaren
3. Oscar Piastri - McLaren
4. George Russell - Mercedes
5. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
6. Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
7. Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
8. Esteban Ocon - Haas
9. Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
10. Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
11. Ollie Bearman - Haas
12. Carlos Sainz - Williams
13. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
14. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
16. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
17. Alex Albon - Williams
19. Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
19. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
20. Franco Colapinto - Alpine
COMMENT: Lando Norris can play it down all he likes – an F1 world title would put him among the elite
Lando Norris, leader by 12 points, did his best to defuse the enormity of the occasion. “It’s the same as every weekend, nothing changes,” he began. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, flanking the Briton on either side, echoed a similar sentiment. This was all their years of media training at the most simplistic level.
More below:
Norris can play it down all he likes – an F1 title would put him among the elite
What does Lando Norris need to win the title?
Norris has a 12-point lead over Verstappen, who is now in second place. Piastri is a further four points back, 16 off his teammate.
It is a normal race weekend in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, Norris will win the world championship if he finishes on the podium at the Yas Marina Circuit.
A minimum third place (15 points) in Abu Dhabi would give Norris an unassailable 27-point lead.
Fourth place (12 points) would give Norris a 24-point lead and, thus, if Verstappen then won the race, the Dutchman would take the title by one point.
What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
The season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit is at 1pm (GMT).
