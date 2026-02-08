Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England star at risk of missing entire Six Nations after injury blow

England head coach Steve Borthwick could be without Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for the rest of the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick could be without Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for the rest of the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is a major doubt for the remainder of the Six Nations due to a hamstring injury, sustained before the Wales match.
  • Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith are back in contention for England's Calcutta Cup clash against Scotland in Edinburgh, having recovered from their respective niggles.
  • Head coach Steve Borthwick faces selection decisions in the backline following Feyi-Waboso's injury, with options including Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly and George Furbank.
  • Prop Ellis Genge is expected to be fit for the Scotland game after a precautionary withdrawal in Saturday’s win over Wales.
  • Borthwick expressed confidence in his team's progress and their aim to play fast rugby, despite England's recent poor record at Murrayfield.
