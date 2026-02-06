England select replacement for Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso injury blow confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Six Nations opener against Wales with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out.

Feyi-Waboso, who missed the entirety of last year’s tournament with a shoulder problem, had been set to start on the right wing, but suffered a leg muscle injury in training on Thursday.

The Exeter youngster subsequently underwent a scan on the issue and has been withdrawn from the starting side, with Tom Roebuck installed into the back three.

Roebuck, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2025, had been left out by Steve Borthwick, having not quite been deemed ready to return from his own toe issue when England revealed their side on Monday.

His readiness to replace Feyi-Waboso is nonetheless a boost for Borthwick, with Henry Arundell and Freddie Steward making up the rest of the back three. It will be Roebuck’s first appearance since starting the wing over the All Blacks in November.

"Steve said the other day he'd be ready in a couple of days. In an ideal world we'd have given him an extra week, but the world isn't ideal as we know," England assistant coach Tom Harrison said of Roebuck.

"He trained fully on Thursday and he's been exceptional around the squad. I'm excited to see him go.

open image in gallery Tom Roebuck has come into the starting side ( PA Wire )

"We do a really good job of what ifs and what might happen and combinations. Does it disrupt some plans? Yes it does, because it's changing a player.

"But we've done everything we can to make sure the next player is ready."

A setback for Feyi-Waboso is nonetheless a real shame for a player in excellent form for Exeter. The 23-year-old wing started all four of England’s games in November, scoring against Fiji and Argentina to help extend their winning run to 11 matches.

"We're gutted for him. He's a very emotionally resilient guy and a hard working guy," flanker Sam Underhill said.

"Anyone doing a medical degree and who is playing rugby probably has a level of resilience anyway. He's a good guy no doubt he'll be back better for it."

Regular captain Maro Itoje will begin the match against Wales from the bench, with hooker Jamie George skippering the starting side.