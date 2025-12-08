Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifa announces new rule to be enforced at every 2026 World Cup match

Fifa has confirmed water breaks will be enforced at every 2026 World Cup game
Fifa has confirmed water breaks will be enforced at every 2026 World Cup game
  • Fifa has announced that water breaks will be enforced during every game at next year’s World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.
  • The water breaks will last for three minutes and will be called by referees at the midway point of each half.
  • The new rule has been brought in for player welfare reasons with temperatures and humidity expected to be high.
  • The decision to introduce water breaks was made after consultation with coaches and broadcasters.
  • Chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria confirmed water breaks would be mandatory for every game, no matter where it is taking place.

