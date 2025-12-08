Fifa announces new rule to be enforced at every 2026 World Cup match
- Fifa has announced that water breaks will be enforced during every game at next year’s World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.
- The water breaks will last for three minutes and will be called by referees at the midway point of each half.
- The new rule has been brought in for player welfare reasons with temperatures and humidity expected to be high.
- The decision to introduce water breaks was made after consultation with coaches and broadcasters.
- Chief tournament officer Manolo Zubiria confirmed water breaks would be mandatory for every game, no matter where it is taking place.