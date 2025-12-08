Neymar casts doubt over 2026 World Cup involvement as he gives injury update
- Neymar will undergo knee surgery after playing through injury to help his boyhood club Santos avoid relegation from Brazil's top flight.
- The 33-year-old returned to Santos in January and played a crucial role in their survival, scoring five goals in his last four matches.
- He completed the full 90 minutes in the decisive 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro on Sunday, despite suffering from a knee problem.
- Neymar confirmed he needs to rest before the surgery, but did not provide details on the procedure or his expected recovery timeline.
- This latest injury setback raises further doubts about his chances of playing in next summer's World Cup, as he has not featured for Brazil in two years due to a succession of injuries.