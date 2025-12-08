Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Neymar casts doubt over 2026 World Cup involvement as he gives injury update

Neymar has struggled with injuries in recent years and is now set for knee surgery
Neymar has struggled with injuries in recent years and is now set for knee surgery (REUTERS)
  • Neymar will undergo knee surgery after playing through injury to help his boyhood club Santos avoid relegation from Brazil's top flight.
  • The 33-year-old returned to Santos in January and played a crucial role in their survival, scoring five goals in his last four matches.
  • He completed the full 90 minutes in the decisive 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro on Sunday, despite suffering from a knee problem.
  • Neymar confirmed he needs to rest before the surgery, but did not provide details on the procedure or his expected recovery timeline.
  • This latest injury setback raises further doubts about his chances of playing in next summer's World Cup, as he has not featured for Brazil in two years due to a succession of injuries.
