England’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Confirmed dates, start times and venues

The Three Lions will face Croatia in the group stage of the 2026 tournament

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 06 December 2025 17:48 GMT
Comments
Inside the shambolic and shameful World Cup draw

England will play a familiar foe in Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, as the Three Lions open their campaign at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 17 June.

Croatia knocked out England from the 2018 World Cup at the semi-final stage. Now they will meet in the first game of Group L at the 2026 tournament, in a group which also contains Panama and Ghana.

England's World Cup group games

June 17: England v Croatia | AT&T Stadium, Arlington – 4pm ET / 9pm BST

June 23: England v Ghana | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough – 4pm ET / 9pm BST

June 27: England v Panama | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford – 5pm ET / 10pm BST

Croatia are among the toughest opponents England could have expected and will be their opening match in Toronto or Dallas on 17 June. England faced Panama at the 2018 finals, beating them 6-1 in the group phase, while they have never faced Ghana before in a competitive match.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are among the favourites to win the competition next year, were placed in Pot 1 ahead of the draw alongside the three hosts – USA, Mexico and Canada – as well as the other top eight ranked nations.

If England win their group, they would face a third-place team in Atlanta in the round of 32 on 1 July. Topping the group would also mean they do not meet any of fellow top-four seeds Argentina, Spain or France until the semi-finals at the earliest – assuming those sides also win their groups.

The full World Cup draw on screen at the Kennedy Center
The full World Cup draw on screen at the Kennedy Center (Sam Corum/PA Wire)

England’s World Cup fixtures

Full World Cup draw

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

