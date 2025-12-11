Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifa urged to ‘immediately halt’ World Cup ticket sales amid ‘betrayal’

Fifa has been accused of ‘betraying’ fans with its ticket prices for the World Cup
Fifa has been accused of ‘betraying’ fans with its ticket prices for the World Cup (AP)
  • Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are reportedly up to five times higher than the previous tournament in Qatar, causing widespread concern among national associations and fan groups.
  • England fans could face costs exceeding £5,000 for match tickets alone if their team progresses to the final, excluding travel and accommodation expenses.
  • Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has condemned Fifa's pricing strategy as a “betrayal” and demanded an “immediate halt” to ticket sales, calling for a review.
  • Fifa has introduced a variable pricing policy, meaning fans of different national teams may pay different amounts for the same category at the same stage, based on the perceived attractiveness of the fixture.
  • Fifa defended its pricing model by stating it reflects existing market practices for major events in North America and will operate a resale market, taking a 30 per cent cut on sell-on prices for games in the US and Canada.
