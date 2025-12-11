Fifa urged to ‘immediately halt’ World Cup ticket sales amid ‘betrayal’
- Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are reportedly up to five times higher than the previous tournament in Qatar, causing widespread concern among national associations and fan groups.
- England fans could face costs exceeding £5,000 for match tickets alone if their team progresses to the final, excluding travel and accommodation expenses.
- Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has condemned Fifa's pricing strategy as a “betrayal” and demanded an “immediate halt” to ticket sales, calling for a review.
- Fifa has introduced a variable pricing policy, meaning fans of different national teams may pay different amounts for the same category at the same stage, based on the perceived attractiveness of the fixture.
- Fifa defended its pricing model by stating it reflects existing market practices for major events in North America and will operate a resale market, taking a 30 per cent cut on sell-on prices for games in the US and Canada.