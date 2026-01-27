Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England star set for surgery in Six Nations blow

England head coach Steve Borthwick will be without Fin Baxter for the start of the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
England head coach Steve Borthwick will be without Fin Baxter for the start of the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England prop Fin Baxter is scheduled for foot surgery, which will sideline him for the initial rounds of the upcoming Six Nations tournament.
  • Baxter, who has not played since 14 December, was due to join Steve Borthwick's squad in Girona this week.
  • This injury further depletes England's prop options, as tightheads Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour are already ruled out of the Six Nations.
  • Flanker Ben Curry will also not travel to Spain for rehabilitation, with Jack Kenningham called into the England training squad as cover.
  • Other rehabilitating players, including Tom Roebuck, Fin Smith, and Ollie Lawrence, are considered touch-and-go for the opening match against Wales, but head coach Steve Borthwick has not yet ruled them out.
