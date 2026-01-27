England star set for surgery in Six Nations blow
- England prop Fin Baxter is scheduled for foot surgery, which will sideline him for the initial rounds of the upcoming Six Nations tournament.
- Baxter, who has not played since 14 December, was due to join Steve Borthwick's squad in Girona this week.
- This injury further depletes England's prop options, as tightheads Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour are already ruled out of the Six Nations.
- Flanker Ben Curry will also not travel to Spain for rehabilitation, with Jack Kenningham called into the England training squad as cover.
- Other rehabilitating players, including Tom Roebuck, Fin Smith, and Ollie Lawrence, are considered touch-and-go for the opening match against Wales, but head coach Steve Borthwick has not yet ruled them out.