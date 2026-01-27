England suffer injury set-back ahead of Six Nations opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have been dealt an injury set-back ahead of the Six Nations with prop Fin Baxter set to undergo foot surgery.

Baxter has not played since 14 December for Harlequins but was due to join up with Steve Borthwick’s squad in Girona this week ahead of England’s opening game against Wales on 7 February.

But the 23-year-old loosehead will instead undergo a procedure to seemingly rule him out of the early rounds of the tournament. Flanker Ben Curry will also not travel to Spain, with Jack Kenningham called into the England training squad as Curry continues his rehabilitation with Sale Sharks.

A blow for Baxter is another hit to the prop stocks available to Borthwick. Tightheads Will Stuart (achilles) and Asher Opoku-Fordjour (shoulder) will both miss the Six Nations through injury, leaving Trevor Davison and the uncapped Vilikesa Sela to back up Joe Heyes.

On the loosehead side, Bevan Rodd and Emmanuel Iyogun are the options alongside Ellis Genge, who has been in excellent form for Bristol, in the squad.

Harlequins coach Jason Gilmore expressed his hope that Baxter would feature during the Six Nations after his side’s defeat to Leicester on Saturday.

“I know he went in with the England medical staff this week to see how the foot is,” Gilmore said. “I think he’ll feature in the Six Nations, but when that is, I’m not too sure.”

Wing Tom Roebuck, fly half Fin Smith and centre Ollie Lawrence were the other members of a group of rehabilitating players called up to the Girona camp. All are thought to be touch-and-go for the opening game at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, but Borthwick has not yet ruled any of them out.

“The fact we’re taking them out to this camp shows that they’re not far away from being back on the grass,” the England head coach said. “I think they’ve got a chance.

“For the Wales Test match, I think it would be tight. We’d need the rehab to go really well and tick all the boxes through the process. It’s tight but I think they’re all within a shot of it.”