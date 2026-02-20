World champion skier suffers horror crash at Winter Olympics
- New Zealand’s Finley Melville Ives suffered a horror crash in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifiers on Friday at the Winter Olympics.
- Melville Ives, who was crowned world champion last year, fell on his second run and required medical attention for several minutes.
- He was eventually taken away on a stretcher for further medical treatment.
- Team New Zealand released a statement confirming Melville Ives was conscious and speaking to his mum after taking a “heavy knock”.
- The final is due to take place on Friday evening, but Melville Ives will not be involved following his scary crash.
