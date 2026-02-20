What time is Team GB’s curling final at the Winter Olympics?
- Team GB's men's curling team has advanced to the final of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
- They secured their place by defeating Switzerland 8-5 in the semi-finals, ensuring they will win at least a silver medal.
- The men's team will compete against Canada in the gold medal match on Saturday, 21 February, at 6:05 PM GMT.
- In contrast, Team GB's women's curling team was narrowly eliminated from the competition.
- Despite winning their last three round-robin games, their progression depended on another match result which did not go their way, preventing them from reaching the semi-finals.
