What sport can I watch on Boxing Day?
- There is plenty of sport on offer on Boxing Day this year if you fancy a day in front of the TV after Christmas.
- The one Premier League game is Manchester United hosting Newcastle United which kicks off at 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event, but there will be a full round of Championship, League One and League Two fixtures.
- The Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG will see England playing for pride after already losing the series. The first day’s play is due to get underway at 11:30pm UK time on Christmas Day on TNT Sports, but will run through the early hours of Boxing Day.
- There is a solitary Gallagher Premiership rugby match, with Harlequins travelling to face Sale Sharks - the game will kick off at 5:30pm and is being shown on TNT Sports.
- Horse racing on Boxing Day is also a long-held tradition and there will be action at Kempton, Aintree and Wetherby in the UK, with coverage due to be shown on ITV from 12:30pm to 3pm.