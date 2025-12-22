Man United’s January transfer stance revealed after shock Bruno Fernandes injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has said Manchester United cannot afford to make mistakes in the transfer market by panic buying to cope without Bruno Fernandes after he was injured in their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Amorim expects to be without his captain for a while with a soft tissue injury and finds himself short of midfielders for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle, which Kobbie Mainoo is also likely to miss.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes' injury is not an excuse to overspend in the January transfer market says Ruben Amorim ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

But while United were interested in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba in the summer and their long-term targets could include Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Amorim said they may suffer in the short term rather than blundering in the market.

And he argued that Fernandes’ absence cannot be an excuse as he has to find solutions internally to help his side cope without the Portugal international.

“We need to deal with that,” he said. “What we cannot do is to reach January and try to do everything in urgency and make mistakes and then [it’s] ‘here we go again’ with a lot of mistakes. I’m not going to get [together] with Jason [Wilcox, the director of football] and Omar [Berrada, the chief executive] and say: ‘We need a lot of players.’

“Because we have a plan. If we have to suffer, the club comes first. Of course, we are in a moment where we need points but we need to find solutions and we are going to continue with our plan.”

United ended with youngster Jack Fletcher and defender Lisandro Martinez in midfield and Amorim added: “I think Kobbie might be out [against Newcastle], Bruno is out, so we will see, we are going to find solutions, no excuses, we need to win the next game and we will try to win the next game."

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes was replaced at half-time during the Premier League defeat to Aston Villa ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

Fernandes, who has only missed two games through injury in his United career. went off after a challenge from Villa midfielder Amadou Onana.

Amorim added: “It is really strange. It’s a soft tissue, I think he’s going to lose some games, I don’t know for sure. Let’s see. I think it’s going to be a while. He is a guy who is always fit so he might recover quite well.”