Frankie Dettori ends legendary career with double victory in Brazil
- Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori concluded his illustrious career with a memorable double in Brazil on Sunday.
- His final rides saw him win with Speak Alpha and then secure a Grade One victory aboard Bet You Can, allowing for one last iconic flying dismount.
- Dettori had initially announced his retirement in 2023 after Champions Day at Ascot, before embarking on a swansong career in America and then South America.
- In an emotional Instagram statement, Dettori reflected on his nearly 40-year career, expressing gratitude to his family, colleagues, and fans.
- His glittering career includes three British champion jockey titles, winning every British Classic at least twice, and the famous 'Magnificent Seven' at Ascot in 1996, with a future role as an ambassador for Amo Racing.
