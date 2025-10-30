Frankie Dettori confirms final plan to retire from racing after Breeders’ Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frankie Dettori has announced he plans to retire from riding in the US at the end of the Breeders’ Cup in California this weekend.

The 54-year-old initially announced plans to retire in December 2022, but instead moved to the US circuit, where he has enjoyed a successful two years.

He will officially finish his US career at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar on Saturday before completing a final few rides in South America, “something I’ve always wanted to do”, he announced on social media on Wednesday.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey,” he wrote.

“It has been an honour to compete at the highest level of this sport for over four decades. I'm deeply grateful to my family, the owners, trainers, stable staff, and of course the supporters who have made my career possible.”

Dettori’s last ride at Grade One level is set to be on Argine in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Saturday, at 11.05pm GMT. He has ridden 15 winners at the Breeders’ Cup, most recently with Inspiral in 2023.

His retirement from British racing came at Champions Day at Ascot in 2023, when he won with King Of Steel and Trawlerman.

He began his career as a teenager in his native Italy; he rode his first winner there in 1986 and his first in Britain the following year, becoming champion apprentice in 1989. He won his first UK championships in 1994, defending his title the following year and winning a third in 2004.

One of Dettori’s most memorable achievements was winning all seven races - the ‘Magnificent Seven’ - on the card in a single day at Ascot, in 1996.