Gary Neville slams Arsenal star after pushing injured Liverpool defender
- Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli pushed injured Liverpool defender Conor Bradley off the pitch towards the end of the Premier League game against Liverpool.
- Bradley had landed awkwardly and was visibly in serious discomfort before Martinelli's intervention.
- Pundit Gary Neville condemned Martinelli's actions as 'disgraceful' and called him an 'idiot' on Sky Sports.
- Neville suggested Martinelli was fortunate to avoid a red card and stated an apology was necessary.
- Bradley was stretchered off the pitch, while Martinelli was not booked, though Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate received a yellow card for his reaction.