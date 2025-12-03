Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gary Lineker heading to Netflix for World Cup after BBC exit

Gary Lineker will be on Netflix next year after leaving the BBC
Gary Lineker will be on Netflix next year after leaving the BBC (BBC)
  • The popular sports podcast The Rest Is Football, featuring Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards, will become a daily show on Netflix for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
  • The series, produced by Goalhanger, is set to be filmed in New York, with Lineker expressing enthusiasm for the global opportunity.
  • This announcement follows Lineker's departure from the BBC's flagship football programme, Match of the Day, after 26 years.
  • His exit from the BBC came after a controversy surrounding an Instagram post he shared about Zionism, which included a depiction of a rat, for which he later apologised.
  • Lineker confirmed his early departure from his BBC presenting role and will no longer front the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup, though his podcast ensures his continued involvement.
