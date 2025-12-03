Gary Lineker to front Netflix daily World Cup show
The Rest Is Football podcast is set to head to New York for next year’s World Cup
The popular sports podcast The Rest Is Football, featuring Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards, has confirmed it will become a daily show on Netflix during the 2026 Fifa World Cup.
The series, produced by Goalhanger, is set to be filmed in New York.
Gary Lineker expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating: "We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love — talk football every day — but on a truly global stage. Expect all the usual analysis, honesty and plenty of laughs… just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple."
This announcement follows Lineker’s departure from the BBC’s flagship football programme, Match of the Day, in May after 26 years.
His exit came after a controversy surrounding an Instagram post he shared about Zionism, which included a depiction of a rat, historically recognised as an antisemitic insult.
Lineker issued an unreserved apology for the social media post, subsequently confirming his early departure from his BBC presenting role and that he would no longer front the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup.
He has since been replaced on Match of the Day by the broadcasting trio of Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates.
Lineker’s replacement for the World Cup is yet to be confirmed, but he will still have a major role to play at the tournament thanks to his podcast.
The World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada is now only just over six months away, and England will soon discover who they will be facing.
The draw for the tournament is due to take place on Friday, with England and Scotland already guaranteed their places, while Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are due to take part in the play-offs in March.
