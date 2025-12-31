Manchester United slammed by club legend after poor Wolves result
- Manchester United drew 1-1 with bottom-of-the-league Wolves at Old Trafford, missing an opportunity to enter the top four.
- The result saw Wolves end an 11-game losing streak against United, with the home side being booed off the pitch by their fans.
- Gary Neville heavily criticised Manchester United and manager Ruben Amorim for their performance and tactical decisions.
- Neville specifically lambasted Amorim for reverting to a back three formation, which he deemed a backward step after a successful back four against Newcastle.
- He suggested Amorim's decision complicated the game, leading to a poor performance where Wolves were arguably the better team.