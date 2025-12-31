Gary Neville says Man United have ‘gone backwards’ after being booed off against Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Neville has lambasted Manchester United and Ruben Amorim for “going backwards” as they were booed off following a 1-1 draw with relegation-doomed Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils missed out on a golden opportunity to leap into the top four as they became the first side to drop points to Wolves since October, with the Premier League’s bottom side ending a run of 11 consecutive defeats against Amorim’s men.

Joshua Zirkzee had given United the lead before Wolves scored a deserved equaliser just before half-time through Ladislav Krejci's header, a scoreline they maintained after a flat second half.

"That was the baddest of the bad that," Gary Neville said on his podcast. "They weren't just booed off at full-time. The fans waited in the stadium to continue to boo them."

Neville aimed his wrath at Amorim, who opted not to stick with the back four that was deployed in the win against Newcastle on Boxing Day, reverting to his back three system that he has incessantly used despite it failing to deliver consistent results.

"They've gone backwards," Neville said on Sky Sports’ co-commentary after the equaliser. "I'm not quite sure why they have changed. Wolves have probably been the better team."

He later added on his podcast: "He doesn't need to say 'I haven't changed because of the media' because then he's telling us basically that the media is in his head.

Ruben Amorim reverted to an old system in Manchester United’s draw with Wolves ( PA Wire )

"The reason he's had to change is because the performance levels with the 3-4-3 have been so poor and the results have been appalling.

"When I see that we go back [to three at the back] after five minutes tonight and I'm thinking, no, Ruben, why have you done that?," Neville added.

"The manager has to look at that and think, I got that wrong. I complicated it."