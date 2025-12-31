Ruben Amorim says he is ‘really confident’ about Manchester United’s potential

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim remains confident about Manchester United’s potential this season despite ending a turbulent 2025 with a disappointing home draw with historically poor Wolves.

Rob Edwards’ side arrived at Old Trafford on a run of 11 successive Premier League defeats, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the standings with a meagre two points from 18 matches.

But Wolves left with a third point of the campaign as Joshua Zirkzee’s deflected opener was cancelled out by Ladislav Krejci as the sides drew 1-1 just three weeks after United won 4-1 at Molineux.

Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount scored that night but were among eight absentees for the sixth-placed Red Devils, who are two points behind Liverpool – the Reds have a game in hand – in the final guaranteed Champions League spot.

“I’m really confident,” boss Amorim said at the midway point of the campaign. “We just need to recover all the players, and I’m really confident.

“I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the season. Then we will make the resume of the season.

“But I’m really confident when we recover all the players that we are going to be a strong team. There is no doubts in my mind.”

United begin 2026 on Sunday at rivals Leeds, where Amorim says he is “not going to risk anyone” making existing issues worse.

But the Red Devils would love a spark that was lacking against Wolves, who made life difficult and led to the Portuguese taking off goalscorer Zirkzee – who came in for injured Mount – at half-time to bring on teenager Jack Fletcher.

Amorim confirmed the decision was “just tactical”, and added: “We need to do what the game was asking.

“We were struggling, they put a lot of men in the middle of the park, and with Jack we balanced that. I think we recover the ball faster in the in the second half.

“In the first half, we struggled a little bit to recover the ball, so I’m just looking not for their age and the experience. In this moment, I just look what I can do to win the game.”

United reverted to Amorim’s favoured three-man defence having won with a back four – a set-up switch Wolves boss Edwards had predicted and prepared for.

The 43-year-old was proud of his players’ effort as they secured a first point since he took charge last month, with attention now turning to Saturday’s match against fellow strugglers West Ham.

“It’s nice to take something from the game,” Edwards said. “I do feel it’s the least we deserve. I do. It’s progress. Overall, it was a really good performance.”

Asked if his players could sense unease from the United fans, Edwards said: “Yeah, we talked about that at half-time.

“We said to the lads, even when we were walking up the tunnel, ‘listen, listen’ because we know how difficult is to play in front of an unhappy crowd at the moment.

“And ours are rightly unhappy. I get it, so I’m not complaining about that.

“But, again, everyone tonight will be turning up expecting a win, maybe a comfortable one, and it wasn’t that.

“I think they saw we created a few chances, and we were good and good value for it, so they won’t be happy. We had to try and play on that. We talked about that at half-time.”