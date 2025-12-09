Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

George Martin to join Saracens as he prepares to team up with Maro Itoje

George Martin has starred for England and is now set to play alongside Maro Itoje at club level
George Martin has starred for England and is now set to play alongside Maro Itoje at club level (AP)
  • Saracens have confirmed the signing of England international George Martin from Leicester Tigers.
  • The 24-year-old lock will join the north London club at the end of the current season after his contract with Leicester expires and is set to play alongside England captain Maro Itoje in the second row.
  • Martin has earned 21 England caps, notably performing well in the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa.
  • He missed England's autumn fixtures due to a shoulder injury and has made limited appearances for Leicester over the past two seasons.
  • Saracens' Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, expressed delight at welcoming Martin, highlighting his attributes and potential to add value to the team.
