Darts star Gerwyn Price offers unusual reward after having his coat ‘stolen’
- Darts star Gerwyn Price has launched an appeal to find his missing coat, which he claims was stolen last week.
- The coat was reportedly taken while Price was watching rugby in Potters Bar, Newport.
- Price believes the theft was deliberate, citing a witness who overheard a conversation about his coat being taken.
- He is offering a reward of £200 worth of fish and chips from his own business and a signed 'Iceman' playing shirt for its return or information leading to its retrieval.
- Price stated his motivation is based on “principle” and to “name and shame” the culprits, rather than just the value of the coat itself.