Gerwyn Price offers £200 fish and chips reward after pub ‘theft’

Gerwyn Price has launched an appeal to find his missing coat by offering a reward of £200 worth of fish and chips as well as a signed shirt to anyone who can provide information that leads to its retrieval.

The 40-year-old darts star says his coat was swiped while he was watching rugby in Newport last week, claiming it to have been knowingly stolen.

He took to Instagram to say: “Out to watch the rugby and some scruffy old ruff un decides to steal my coat… Potters Bar, Newport.”

Price then shared a screenshot of a message from a witness claiming to have overheard a couple talking about taking the coat, apparently overhearing a man say “you have Gerwyn Price’s coat” on his way out.

open image in gallery Gerwyn Price has issued a plea for the return of his allegedly stolen coat ( PA Archive )

The Welshman is not letting his coat disappear without a fight and offered upped the ante in the search for the black puffer, offering a bizarre rewards for anyone who can get the coat back in the hands of its owner.

Price said: “Anyone who gets the coat back or gives information that leads to getting it back will get £200 worth of food from @chippy501_2024 and a signed Iceman playing shirt.”

He then asserted that his pledge wasn’t about the coat per se, but “it’s principle and they need to be named and shamed”.

The fish and chip shop in question is his own business in Markham, a Welsh village north of Cardiff, which he opened after his cafe shut down.

The Iceman will need to switch back into arrows mode as he gets his World Darts Championship campaign underway on 16 December against Adam Gawlas.