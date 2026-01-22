What Fifa president said about British football fans amid World Cup fears
- Fifa president Gianni Infantino joked about British football fans' behaviour during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
- Infantino defended the high ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, despite receiving criticism.
- He revealed that Fifa received over 500 million ticket requests, with the US, Germany, and England showing the highest demand, despite the costs.
- Infantino addressed concerns about the tournament's staging in the United States, comparing it to the 2022 Qatar World Cup which had 'virtually no incidents'.
- He dismissed reports that fans from certain countries would be denied visas, assuring that the host nations would welcome attendees from around the world.