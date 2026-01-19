Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the "unacceptable" conduct of Senegal players and coaching staff following a chaotic conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.

The football chief stated that "violence and walk-offs had no place in football" after the contentious match.

Senegal secured the title with a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco, thanks to Pape Gueye's extra-time strike.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by a disputed late penalty decision, which prompted Senegal players to abandon the pitch in protest, leading to a temporary halt and angry scenes around match officials.

After a delay of over 15 minutes, the Senegal players returned to the pitch and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the subsequent penalty as his ‘Panenka’ attempt was easily saved by ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to take the game to extra time.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw took his players off the pitch after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP/PA) ( AP )

Gueye’s goal sealed victory for Senegal, but Infantino hit out at the way the Senegal players conducted themselves during the final moments of normal time.

Congratulating Senegal on their win, Mr Infantino added: "We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right."

He stressed the importance of respecting officials' decisions, warning that "anything less puts the very essence of football at risk."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed it is reviewing footage of the incident, with disciplinary proceedings expected to follow.

In a statement, CAF said it "condemns the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials," adding: "CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."