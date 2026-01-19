Senegal face punishment after ‘shameful’ walk-off protest in chaotic Afcon final - latest
Senegal 1-0 Morocco (after extra time): Brahim Diaz fluffed a ‘Panenka’ penalty for the chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations, after the Senegal team had stormed off the pitch in protest
Pape Gueye’s stunning goal in extra time won the Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal - after hosts Morocco missed the chance to win the trophy for the first time in 50 years as Brahim Diaz fluffed a ‘Panenka’ penalty following a controversial late decision that sparked an extraordinary protest from the Senegal team.
The final in Rabat descended into chaos deep into stoppage time when Morocco were awarded a penalty after a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala when Diaz went down the box under the challenge of El Hadji Malick Diouf.
Senegal, who had an opening goal disallowed for a soft foul on Morocco captain Achraf Hakimin moments before, were outraged and the majority of the Senegal team, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, stormed off the pitch, leading to a 14-minute delay.
When Senegal were convinced to come back onto the pitch by talisman Sadio Mane, Diaz, with the chance to win a historic Africa Cup of Nations title for the hosts Morocco in the 24th minute of stoppage time, chipped his penalty softly down the middle - resulting in the easiest of saves for goalkeeper Mendy.
The final then went to extra time, where Gueye scored a stunning goal to win Senegal their second Africa Cup of Nations title in four years. Thiaw later apologised for his actions, but Senegal could now face sanctions after a match that will be remembered as one of the most chaotic major finals of all time.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon final below
Pape Thiaw accepts Senegal made a mistake in leaving the pitch
Senegal are likely to face a punishment for their actions, including their head coach. Pape Thiaw was jeered as he entered his post-match press conference in Rabat, but later accepted that Senegal had made the wrong decision.
“I apologise for football,” Thiaw said in a later interview with BeIN Sport. “After reflection, I had them come back. Sometimes, you can react in the heat of the moment. We shouldn't have done it but it's done and now we present our apologies to football.”
Senegal boss Pape Thiaw storms out of press conference after being jeered by Moroccan journalists
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was roundly jeered and then walked out of his scheduled post-match press conference as the drama of Sunday's contentious Africa Cup of Nations final continued well after the final whistle.
Thiaw ordered his players off the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them before they returned to beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time and win the trophy.
Thiaw had been expected to explain his decision at the post-match press conference but when he entered the room the coach was jeered by Moroccan journalists while their Senegalese counterparts clapped.
Senegal boss Thiaw storms out of press conference after being jeered by journalists
Sadio Mane praised after ending Senegal protest in chaotic Afcon final
Sadio Mane was praised for his role in avoiding further chaos at the Africa Cup of Nations final as the Senegal talisman convinced his team-mates to return to the pitch after Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty.
Senegal were angered when, deep into stoppage time, Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala after Brahim Diaz went down under the challenge of El Hadji Malick Diouf.
It was the second of two late decisions to go against Senegal, after Ismaila Sarr had a goal ruled out for a soft foul on Morocco captain Achraf Hakimin moments before, and the Teranga Lions were led off the pitch by head coach Pape Thiaw.
Sadio Mane praised after ending Senegal protest in chaotic Afcon final
Edouard Mendy explains Senegal walk-off but remains tight-lipped over Brahim Diaz conversation
Senegal's decision to storm off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations final came in the heat of the moment but football won in the end, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said following his side’s controversial Afcon final win.
Senegal left the field in protest at a penalty awarded against them in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes before returning to beat the hosts with Pape Gueye's extra-time winner.
Mendy explains Senegal walk-off but remains tight-lipped over Diaz conversation
Brahim Diaz in tears after disastrous ‘Panenka’ penalty costs Morocco Afcon final
Brahim Diaz was left in tears after his fluffed ‘Panenka’-style penalty cost Morocco their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years in a chaotic final against Senegal.
The Real Madrid midfielder contentiously won the spot-kick deep into second-half stoppage time with the game still goalless, giving the Atlas Lions a golden opportunity to snatch the continental crown.
However, Senegal responded to the VAR verdict by staging a walk-off in protest, with manager Pape Thiaw ordering his players back into the dressing room in a 16-minute hiatus.
Brahim Diaz in tears after disastrous ‘Panenka’ penalty costs Morocco Afcon final
Morocco coach calls Senegal’s Pape Thiaw ‘shameful’ after leading Afcon final walk-off protest
Morocco head coach Walid Regragui called Senegal counter-part Pape Thiaw “shameful” after he led his players off the pitch in protest during a chaotic end to the Africa Cup of Nations final.
Senegal were angered by a controversial decision to award Morocco a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time and, fuelled by a sense of injustice, Thiaw called on his players to return to the dressing room.
After a delay of around 15 minutes, talisman Sadio Mane, who had remained on the field, convinced his team-mates to return to the pitch, where Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved Brahim Diaz’s ‘Panenka’ penalty.
Senegal went on to win their second Africa Cup of Nations title thanks to Pape Gueye’s goal in extra time, but the final and tournament was overshadowed by the chaos.
Morocco coach calls Senegal’s Thiaw ‘shameful’ after leading walk-off protest
How the Africa Cup of Nations final descended into chaos
Senegal have been crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions after one of the most chaotic and perplexing conclusions to a major final in football history.
After what had been a frantic but goalless game so far, the clash descended into carnage in second-half stoppage time after two controversial decisions against Senegal, the second being a last-gasp penalty for Morocco, led to manager Pape Thiaw dragging his team off the pitch and into the dressing room in protest.
Teranga Lions talisman Sadio Mane remained on the touchline before retrieving his team after a lengthy delay, with referee Jean-Jacques Ndala losing complete control of the match.
Brahim Diaz, who went down softly to win the spot-kick, then stepped up to take the penalty in the 24th minute of additional time, only to see his abysmal ‘Panenka’ attempt float into the arms of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with the game therefore forced into extra time.
Pape Sarr went on to score the winner in stunning fashion for Senegal in the 94th minute, with his rocket of an effort proving the difference and denying the Atlas Lions a first Afcon title since 1976.
Here’s how it all unfolded.
How the Africa Cup of Nations final descended into chaos
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks