( AFP via Getty Images )

Pape Gueye’s stunning goal in extra time won the Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal - after hosts Morocco missed the chance to win the trophy for the first time in 50 years as Brahim Diaz fluffed a ‘Panenka’ penalty following a controversial late decision that sparked an extraordinary protest from the Senegal team.

The final in Rabat descended into chaos deep into stoppage time when Morocco were awarded a penalty after a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala when Diaz went down the box under the challenge of El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Senegal, who had an opening goal disallowed for a soft foul on Morocco captain Achraf Hakimin moments before, were outraged and the majority of the Senegal team, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, stormed off the pitch, leading to a 14-minute delay.

When Senegal were convinced to come back onto the pitch by talisman Sadio Mane, Diaz, with the chance to win a historic Africa Cup of Nations title for the hosts Morocco in the 24th minute of stoppage time, chipped his penalty softly down the middle - resulting in the easiest of saves for goalkeeper Mendy.

The final then went to extra time, where Gueye scored a stunning goal to win Senegal their second Africa Cup of Nations title in four years. Thiaw later apologised for his actions, but Senegal could now face sanctions after a match that will be remembered as one of the most chaotic major finals of all time.

