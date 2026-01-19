Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senegal player fights off ball boys and Moroccan players in ill-tempered Afcon final

Morocco and Senegal managers pulled apart after confrontation at full time in dramatic AFCON final
  • Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in a controversial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final held in Rabat.
  • The match featured contentious moments, including a disputed last-gasp penalty awarded to Morocco, which led to their manager Pape Thiaw taking his team off the pitch in protest.
  • Morocco faced criticism from fans for alleged attempts to unsettle Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, particularly by obstructing the delivery of towels to him in wet conditions.
  • Viral footage showed ball boys preventing back-up goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf from passing towels to Mendy, a fan using a laser pen on Mendy, and Achraf Hakimi throwing a Senegal towel over an advertising board.
  • Despite these actions, Morocco were awarded the Fair Play Award, with Diouf later posting an Instagram photo of himself with his medal and a towel, humorously referencing the incident.
