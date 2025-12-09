Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Complaint lodged against Gianni Infantino amid public support for Donald Trump

Donald Trump on stage with Gianni Infantino at the World Cup draw
Donald Trump on stage with Gianni Infantino at the World Cup draw (Getty Images)
  • Fifa president Gianni Infantino is facing a complaint for allegedly breaching the organisation's stringent rules on political neutrality.
  • The advocacy group FairSquare lodged the complaint, citing Infantino's public support for Donald Trump.
  • The allegations centre on comments made by Infantino and the controversial awarding of an inaugural Fifa Peace Prize to Donald Trump.
  • Infantino publicly endorsed Donald Trump on several occasions, including an Instagram post suggesting he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize and remarks at the World Cup draw.
  • FairSquare argues that awarding such a prize to a political leader and Infantino's unilateral decision-making breach Fifa's statutes and neutrality.
