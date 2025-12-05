Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has been awarded a controversial new peace prize by Fifa at the ceremony for the 2026 World Cup draw.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the prize at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. “You can always count, Mr President, on my support and the entire football community,” Infantino said, “to help you make peace ... all over the world.”

Fifa’s award – officially called the “Fifa Peace Prize: Football Unites the World” – was suddenly announced in early November, three weeks after Trump had been overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize which he so publicly coveted, but which was given to Venezuelan democracy campaigner Maria Corina Machado.

Infantino previously posted on his personal Instagram account, after the Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement, that Trump deserved to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Thank you very much,” Trump said on stage ahead of the draw. “This is truly one of the great honours of my life.”

President Donald Trump speaking to members of the media during his arrival with Fifa president Gianni Infantino, right, at the Kennedy Center for the 2026 Fifa World Cup draw ( AP )

There was no explanation for the process behind the award, or candidates named, or any selection criteria given. Senior officials within Fifa were surprised by the announcement of the prize, which was not discussed with the Fifa Council.

Infantino explained that the prize would honour “the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations”.

He added: “In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it’s fundamental to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace.”

Infantino has made no secret of his efforts to woo Trump in recent months, showering him with praise and suggesting the World Cup’s success depends on strong relations with the US president.

Trump reciprocated on stage, saying: “It’s such an honour to be with Gianni, I’ve known Gianni for so long. He’s done such an incredible job, and I have to tell you, you’ve set new records on ticket sales, and not to bring that up, because we don’t want to bring a thing like that up right now, but it’s an awfully nice tribute to you and to the game of football – or, as we call it, soccer.”

Fifa was asked several questions about the prize in a letter by Human Rights Watch, including: “What are the formal criteria FIFA will use to evaluate nominees for the FIFA Peace Prize?”; and “Who will serve as judges or decision-makers in selecting the recipient, and what are their qualifications?”

Human Rights Watch did not receive a reply.