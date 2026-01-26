Gordon McQueen inquest finds heading ball ‘likely’ contributed to Scotland legend’s brain disease
- Former Scotland international footballer Gordon McQueen died at his North Yorkshire home in June 2023, aged 70.
- His death was attributed to pneumonia, which developed due to frailty caused by mixed vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
- A coroner concluded that repetitive head impacts from heading the ball during his football career "likely" contributed to the CTE.
- McQueen earned 30 caps for Scotland between 1974 and 1981 and had a 16-year career playing for clubs including Manchester United and Leeds.
- The inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, delivered a narrative conclusion, linking his football career to the brain injury that was a factor in his death.